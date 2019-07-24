UPDATE: 16 tornadoes touched down throughout state

The National Weather Service says there were 16 tornadoes that touched down throughout the state between July 18-20.

The State Emergency Operations Center continues to monitor power restoration and debris clean-up from storms. The storms downed thousands of trees and left hundreds of thousands of people without power. Debris removal continued Wednesday in multiple counties.

Since the Friday storms, utility crews have restored power to more than 273,000 around the entire state. As of Wednesday afternoon, 16,000 customers still remain without power. 13,000 are WPS and 1,650 are We Energies customers. The largest outages were in Wabeno, Antigo, Stevens Point, Elcho, and Appleton.

As of right now damage estimates are still being calculated. If you have damage done to your property, you are encouraged to call 211 or 877-947-2211 for information on volunteer assistance that may be available in your area.