U-Haul offers free month of self-storage to college students

U-Haul will be offering a free month (30 days) of self-storage to students.

This comes as colleges and universities have been closing campuses, ending terms early and sending students home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

U-Haul will also offer several more moving options to students including special rates for truck and trailer rentals.

The minimum age to rent a U-Haul truck is 18-years-old with a valid driver’s license.

For more information to find a U-Haul location near you, visit U-Haul’s website.

