Two women arrested for Felony Lane Gang identity thefts, bank fraud

The Brown County Sheriff's Office have two women in custody suspected of stealing more than $50,000 through identity theft and bank fraud.

Deputies say employees at a De Pere bank were suspicious about two women trying to cash a fraudulent check on Thursday. They noticed the crime was similar to those associated with the Felony Lane Gang (FLG) which is suspected in a number of thefts across Wisconsin, including

Appleton, Fond du Lac, Grand Chute and Janesville (see related story).

Investigators say FLG-style thieves watch parking lots and break into cars, usually targeting women, to steal checks and identification, then they'll quickly go around to multiple bank branches to clean out their accounts. The Felony Lane Gang gets its name from using the bank drive-thru lane farthest from the tellers' window, making it more difficult to make out their identity.

Using a search warrant, investigators found 29 wigs of different styles in the women's car. Police also seized a number of electronic devices, which are being analyzed.

Authorities arrested Anjelica Marie Marsala, 26, of Illinois, and Ashley Marie Blevins, 24, of Tennessee. Investigators say the women were brought to Wisconsin from Florida by FLG organizers.

A female passenger seen in some security photos has not been identified (see photos at end of article).

Investigators determined Marsala has been involved in FLG-style fraud since late April.

The sheriff's office says the women used cars that were rented outside of Wisconsin then used Wisconsin license plates which were all confirmed to be stolen.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says anyone who thinks they might be a victim of identity theft should call local law enforcement.

Sgt. Roman Aronstein with the Brown County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from other law enforcement agencies that might have similar cases.