Two weeks since Beyer children deaths: Where the investigation stands

It's been two weeks since the killing of two children in Kaukauna, and there are few answers to what happened that day.

Kaukauna Police Chief Jamie Graff said Monday that the investigation is ongoing and he is limited with what he can share to the public.

On Feb. 17, William Beyer, 5, and Danielle Beyer, 3, were found dead in a duplex in the 1200 block of Crooks Av.

Police say the children had "intentionally inflicted injuries."

No arrests have been made.

March 2 marks two weeks since the Beyer children were killed. Chief Graff released this statement to Action 2 News:

"I know many of you would like an update in regards to the incident that occurred at 1201 ½ Crooks Av. in the City of Kaukauna on Monday, February 17, 2020. As I have stated in the past, to keep the integrity of this ongoing investigation and not to hamper any future court proceedings, I am limited on the information I can share.

Our investigative team, along with agents from the State of Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation and the State of Wisconsin Crime Lab continue to investigate this incident. As we continue to evaluate evidence and make advancements please keep the Beyer children in your thoughts."

An obituary for the slain children remembers them as curious and smart.

"Will and Dani were inseparable. Will was Dani's protector and Dani always looked up to Will. They were both always smiling with their great big smiles and were just happy to always be together," reads the obituary.

Last Friday, Kaukauna held a vigil for the Beyer children.

"It's really put a dark cloud over our community. We're hurting obviously. Two young children tragically taken from us. It's tough," said Mayor Tony Penterman.

A silent auction benefit will be held Mar. 21 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the old Nicolet School building to help the family cover funeral costs. Van Mun says any extra money will be put into a trust for William and Danielle’s other siblings.

Action 2 News will continue to follow this story and alert you to updates.