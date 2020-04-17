Two wanted for robbing Boost Mobile in Appleton

Appleton Police are looking for two people who robbed a Boost Mobile store on W. Wisconsin Ave.

Police were called at 12:45 Friday afternoon. A clerk said the two people wearing masks entered the store. One had a gun in his back pocket.

After the theft, the robbers ran from the store, but police aren't sure which way they went.

A K9 officer and a drone couldn't locate any suspects.

Both of the suspects were African-American males, one tall, shorter, and both wore glasses.

The robber who had the gun in his pocket was about 5'6" tall and had a chunky build.

The second had a lighter complexion and was about 6'4".

When asked, police wouldn't say what was stolen. More information on the robbery might be released this weekend.