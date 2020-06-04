Two suspects on the loose after chase in Fond du Lac

Two suspects are on the loose after a chase on I-41 in Fond du Lac.

On June 3, at about 8:50 p.m., a Fond du Lac County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a registration violation. The driver did not stop and continued south on the interstate at a high rate of speed, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle exited at Military Road and traveled north into the city. The deputy ended the chase at Military and 9th Street.

The suspect vehicle was found abandoned at an address on Harrison Place near Forest Avenue.

Witnesses snapped photos of two men running away from the vehicle. One of those photos is attached to this story.

The chase lasted about three miles. There are no reports of injury or damage.

Police used a K-9 officer to track the area.

If you have information, contact Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.