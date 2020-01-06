Two sentenced to federal prison for scheme to hide gun, lie to grand jury

Two Menominee Indian Reservation residents have been sentenced to federal prison for attempting to hide a gun from authorities and lying about it.

Aaron C. Smith, 27, formerly of Keshena, was convicted of being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Tampering with a Witness. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Smith was sentenced to four years in federal prison and three years on supervised release.

Keanna R, King, 26, Keshena, pleaded guilty to Perjury before a Grand Jury and was sentenced to eight months in federal prison and three years on supervised release.

On April 21, 2019, Smith was at a bar on the reservation and he was carrying a handgun. Menominee Tribal Police came in to arrest him for a warrant through the Department of Corrections.

Smith passed the gun to King, who hit it in her vehicle. Police say King later admitted to taking the gun and allowed officers to seize it from her vehicle.

Smith called King from jail several times to get her to change her story. She told a federal grand jury in Milwaukee that Smith never handed her the gun. That was false testimony, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The Menominee Tribal Police Department and FBI investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew J. Maier was the prosecutor.