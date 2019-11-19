Two semis collide in fatal crash in Manitowoc County

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash involving two semis in the town of Maple Grove.
The crash happened at the intersection of county highways W and K. Further details aren't available at this time.
The sheriff's office says the following intersections are blocked. They're asking people to avoid the area:
County Highway W at Marquette Rd.
County Highway W at Mancal Rd.
County Highway K at County G
County Highway K at Hickory Hills Rd.
Authorities don't know when the roads will reopen.