Two semis collide in fatal crash in Manitowoc County

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash involving two semis in the town of Maple Grove.

The crash happened at the intersection of county highways W and K. Further details aren't available at this time.

The sheriff's office says the following intersections are blocked. They're asking people to avoid the area:

County Highway W at Marquette Rd.

County Highway W at Mancal Rd.

County Highway K at County G

County Highway K at Hickory Hills Rd.

Authorities don't know when the roads will reopen.