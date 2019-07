Two men are okay after being rescued on Lake Winnebago Thursday night.

The Calumet County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a boat in distress near High Cliff State Park shortly before 7:30.

The men were found clinging to their capsized boat.

Sheriff's deputies, DNR wardens, and state park rangers rescued the men, a 30-year-old and a 34-year-old from the Fox Valley area. They didn't complain of any injuries.

Te Wisconsin DNR will investigate why the boat overturned.