UPDATE- One person dead after Fond du Lac house fire

UPDATE 2:

Fond du Lac Fire Chief Peter O'Leary confirms the person who was found after an early-morning house fire has died.

The victim's name has not been released. The search continues for any other victims.

The cause of the fire isn't known.

===

UPDATE:

A tweet from Fond du Lac Fire Rescue says one of the victims who was missing has been found, but no other details were given.

The search continues for any other victims.

===

INITIAL STORY:

Fond du Lac firefighters say two people are missing after an early-morning house fire.

A Facebook post from the fire department on Thursday morning says the fire was at a home on South Military Road. It says two people who lived in the home are not accounted for, and firefighters are searching for them.

They've asked for help from departments from neighboring communities.

Action 2 News will keep you updated on this story.