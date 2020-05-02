Two people found dead inside a Kewaunee County home

Two people were found dead inside a home on Friday in the Town of Ahnapee near the City of Algoma.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office said a caller requested a welfare check on someone they had not heard from for a few days. The caller was concerned.

When deputies arrived to the home on Friday evening and tried to make contact with anyone inside but no one answered. They then looked through the window of the home and saw two bodies on the floor. When they entered the home, they found the two people who live inside dead. It was a 71-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman.

No one else was inside the home at the time. Officials said there is not a threat to the community.

This incident remains under investigation with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation.

