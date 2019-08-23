Two motorcycles stolen from Ashwaubenon business

Police are looking for the suspects who stole two motorcycles from a business in Ashwaubenon.

It happened at Auto Select, 2045 S. Oneida St., sometime during the overnight hours of Aug. 22-23.

Police say the suspects broke a window on the back garage doors of the business and stole two motorcycles.

One of the bikes is a 2002 Suzuki GSCR600. It is blue in color with WI plate JMBR5. This is a "very limited model," police say. It has specific decals. (Pictured)

The second bike is a 2017 Honda Grom. It is black in color with no license plate. The bike was not in running condition when it was stolen.

The bikes are worth about $10,000.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety says officers collected blood evidence at the scene. They are sending it to the State Crime Lab in Madison.

If you have information, call Ashwaubneon Public Safety at 920-593-4474.