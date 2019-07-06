Two men in Two Rivers arrested after altercation

Two men were arrested early Saturday morning after an altercation and verbal argument led to one man pulling out a gun.

The Two Rivers Police Department said officers responded to a Kwik Trip on Washington Street and determined the issue stemmed from a traffic incident on Lincoln Avenue near 26th Street and continued to the parking lot of the gas station/convenience store.

A 21-year-old man from Two Rivers man was arrested for 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Disorderly Conduct with a weapon. The other person, a 21-year-old man from Two Rivers was also arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.

Police said no one was hurt and the public is not in any danger.

