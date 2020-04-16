Two men charged in Arboretum double murder plead not guilty

Two men charged in the murder of a UW professor and her husband entered not guilty pleas in court Thursday.

Lawyers on behalf of Khari Sanford and Elijah Larue entered pleas of not guilty to homicide charges over Zoom in a virtual hearing in Dane County Court Thursday. Sanford was charged with two counts of party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide, while Larue was charged with two counts of party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide.

Prosecutors say Sanford, 18, shot and killed Dr. Beth Potter, 52, and her husband, 57-year-old Robin Carre, according to a criminal complaint.

A friend of Sanford's, Larrue, 18, was charged as an accomplice.

According to the complaint, Sanford's girlfriend was the daughter of the victims.

Joggers found the victims at the Arboretum in Madison on March 31.

Autopsies found both victims had been shot in the back of the head, apparently the night before their bodies were discovered.