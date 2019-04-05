Two hurt when car fleeing officers goes off Hwy 45

Two teenagers -- a girl and a boy -- were injured in a brief high-speed chase between two counties Friday.

Officials say the chase started in Marathon County after an officer tried to make a traffic stop. The chase reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Five minutes later, the chase took a turn for the worse in Shawano County when the car went off Highway 45. It hit a gas line and then a tree as it overturned.

The sheriff's office says it came within 50 or 75 feet of a house.

A Shawano County sheriff's sergeant says a combination of high speeds and heavy traffic could have made it deadly.

"There's a pretty good amount of traffic out for the day, so there was a pretty good danger to the public itself with the amount of traffic and the speeds," Sgt. Mike Wizner said. "It was weaving in and out of vehicles quite a bit."

Both teens are expected to recover from their injuries. We don't have any more information yet about the driver or the passenger, such as where they're from. There's no word yet on possible charges.

