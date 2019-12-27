Two hurt in Waupaca County crash

Two people were hurt when a vehicle hit a tree in Waupaca County Thursday afternoon.

At about 4 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a one-vehicle crash west of East Road in the Town of Dayton.

The Sheriff's Office says the victims' vehicle passed another vehicle traveling west on the road. The driver lost control and the vehicle went into a ditch and hit a tree.

The driver is identified as a 53-year-old man from rural Waupaca. His passenger is identified as a 43-year-old woman from rural Waupaca.

Due to weather conditions, medical helicopters could not fly. The victims were transported by ambulance to a Fox Valley hospital.

No names were released. The crash remains under investigation.