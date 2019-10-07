Two found dead in Grand Chute home

Grand Chute Police found the bodies of a man and a woman at a house on W. Roberts Ave. Monday morning.

Police say they were asked to check on someone's welfare at the address on the 200-block of W. Roberts and found the bodies at 5:54 a.m.

They're identified right now only as a 40-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman. Both were from Grand Chute.

In a statement Monday night, police said their deaths appear to be "an isolated incident." The investigation isn't finished but police don't think there is a danger to the public.