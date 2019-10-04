Two dozen bars sign up for Green Bay Safe Park program

Two dozen Green Bay bars have signed up so far for a new initiative by the City of Green Bay and Brown County Tavern League to cut down the number of drunken drivers.

The Safe Park program lets bars hand out placards to people who've been drinking. People put the placard in their car, making it exempt from getting a ticket if it's parked on the street overnight.

They're also giving out a map of parking lots and ramps where they can move their park and park for free overnight.

"We hope this saves countless lives. Sadly, you see hundreds of people nationwide lose their lives to impaired drivers, and we hope this initiative will prevent a lot of people from making that conscious decision, getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol," Police Commander Kevin Warych said.

Any bar that wants to participate in the program can do so for free through the Brown County Tavern League.