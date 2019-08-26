Two critical after weekend motorcycle crash in Sheboygan County

Two people remain in critical condition after a weekend motorcycle crash in Sheboygan County.

The victims have been identified as 40-year-old Jeremy Krahn of Fond du Lac, and 39-year-old Holly Lepien of Brookfield.

The crash happened Saturday, Aug. 24. At about 12:55 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene on County Highway A south of State Highway 67 in the Town of Greenbush. A motorcycle had lost control and crashed.

The Sheriff's Office says they located Krahn and Lepien with critical injuries. They were airlifted to a hospital.

The Sheriff's Office says Krahn and Lepien remain hospitalized in critical condition.

