Two charged in string of storage unit thefts

Two people are charged in connection to a string of storage unit burglaries across Brown County.

Mitchell Perez and Traci Schanandore make their first appearance in court on number of burglary charges of storage units in Brown County.

Mitchell Perez, 35, is facing 13 charges related to burglary, theft and bail jumping and 32-year-old Traci Schanandore, is facing seven burglary charges as party to a crime.

“The thefts were ongoing and included stealing firearms from storage units,” said Kari Hoffman, Brown County assistant district attorney.

According to the criminal complaint, Perez and Schanandore broke into nearly two dozen storage units in at least four separate locations across Brown County.

The storage units cited in the complaint were in Bellevue and the Township of Pittsfield.

Court documents say the bolts were cut on a number of the units and items stolen to feed a meth addiction.

Schanandore told police Perez and his cousin would "sell/pawn or trade stolen stuff for drugs."

The complaint goes on to say "they got $300 worth of meth just for the gun."

Other items that were stolen were pawned, but police say some items were recovered.

Perez is also accused of stealing the vehicle he used to burglarize the storage units.

“Also, there is contact with Georgia for the U-Haul van was rented from and then not returned, so it's considered stolen at this point,” said Hoffman.

Prosecutors say there's investigations into other thefts in surrounding counties, including shop lifting at the Target in Bellevue and a number of gas thefts allegedly made by Perez.

Hoffman says Perez was out on bond for a separate theft charge when he allegedly committed these crimes.

Online court records show Perez has not posted his $2,000 cash bond.

Schanandore was released from jail on a $12,500 signature bond.

