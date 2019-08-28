Two arrests made in Marinette County robberies

The Marinette County Sheriff says arrests have been made in two separate robberies.

Milwaukee resident Jason G. Burgett, 42, was arrested for the July 8 robbery at the Stephenson National Bank & Trust in Pembine, according to Sheriff Jerry Sauve. Investigators say he held up the bank at gunpoint and got away with stolen cash.

Burgett was also named as the suspect in a July 15 bank robbery in Chippewa County. Investigators say he held up a bank in Lake Hallie.

Burgett's case is being prosecuted in federal court by the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Sheriff Sauve also announced the arrest of a man for the Aug. 10 robbery of the Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Coleman. The suspect was identified as 50-year-old Martin R. Bub Jr. of Fond du Lac.

Investigators say Bub threatened to use a gun during the hold up. The Sheriff's Office worked with several agencies to track down Bub. He's been booked into the Winnebago County Jail on a parole violation.

Bub will be transferred to Marinette County to face a charge of Armed Robbery.

