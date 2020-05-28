Two arrested in separate child pornography investigations in Appleton

Two men were arrested by Appleton police in recent weeks after two separate investigations into child pornography.

Police say a 39-year-old man is facing 32 counts of possession of child pornography. He's being held in the Calumet County Jail. We're not identifying him because he hasn't been formally charged.

Ian Schuh, 25, is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and violating probation. He was convicted on nine counts of child pornography possession in 2014 after a no-contest plea and spent about a year-and-a-half in prison, according to online court records.

Both men were arrested after police served search warrants at their Appleton homes based on tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police say these investigations haven't wrapped up.

Anyone who is aware of suspicious activity online is asked to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's CyberTipline toll-free at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).