Two arrested in Peshtigo in federal fake pot bust

Two people were arrested in Peshtigo as part of a federal drug investigation that spans from Northeast Wisconsin to New York City.

Tracy Lynn Sheldon, 41, and Chad Allen Zeske, 42, were taken into custody Jan. 22 during the execution of federal search and arrest warrants.

Sheldon and Zeske were transferred to the Federal Court in Green Bay on indictments for illegal drug trafficking, according to the Marinette County Sheriff's Office.

A statement from law enforcement says they are suspected in the "direct distribution of deadly smokeable synthetic cannabinoids."

The investigation involves officials in New York City, Brown County and the federal government.

The NYPD says the "long-term investigation of this case was partially funded by the New York/New Jersey High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area."

The NYPD received assistance from Brown County Drug Task Force, Northeast Drug Enforcement Group, Green Bay Police, Marinette County Sheriff's Office, Marinette Police, Peshtigo Police, the Southern District of New York, Homeland Security Investigations, Department of Revenue and United States Postal Inspection Service.