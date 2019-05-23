Two arrested for Fond du Lac shootings

Fond du Lac Police have arrested two people for two shootings that happened in April.

Detectives arrested a 29-year-old Fond du Lac man and an 18-year-old Fond du Lac man.

The first shooting happened April 25 in the 100 block of E 2nd St. Officers found damage to a vehicle and recovered a shell casing.

The second shooting happened April 26 in the area of Morris Street near Military Road. Shots were fired into a home. The home was occupied, but no one was hurt.

The 29-year-old man was arrested for Endangering Safety by Reckless Use of a Weapon and Criminal Damage to Property.

The 18-year-old man was arrested for Party to the Crime of Endangering Safety by Reckless Use of a Weapon and Party to Criminal Damage to Property.

Their names were not released.

The men are being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail pending formal charges.

