Two arrested after high speed chase in Manitowoc County

Two people are in custody after a chase that topped 100 mph in Manitowoc County.

In the early morning hours of July 12, deputies attempted to stop a car in the 3500 block of Calumet Avenue in Manitowoc. The driver, 36-year-old Christopher Ramierz of Appleton, took off and headed north on I-43.

Manitowoc County deputies put a tire deflation device out near State Highway 310. That deflated Ramirez's front driver's side tire. It wasn't enough to stop him. He continued north on I-43 and then east on County Highway V/Hillcrest Drive and then south on County Highway R.

A second tire deflation device was place on CTH R near Rockwood. It deflated the remaining three tires. That didn't stop Ramirez. He continued south on the CTH R and into the City of Manitowoc. He ended up in a ditch north of Fleetwood Drive.

Ramirez took off running, but K-9 Leon caught up with him in the 1400 block of Lee Circle.

Ramirez' passenger, Savannah Spencer of Manitowoc, was taken into custody. She did not run from the car.

The chase lasted 16 miles and reached speeds of 115 mph, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office.

Ramirez is facing charges of fleeing, recklessly endangering safety, operating while under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation warrant.

Spencer was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

The chase started at about 1:57 a.m.