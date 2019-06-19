Two arrested after high speed chase, crash in Manitowoc County

Two people were arrested after a high speed chase and crash in Manitowoc County.

Peter Normal Jones and Ladaisha McKinney were taken into custody on several charges, according to the Sheriff's Office.

It all started June 18 at 4:43 p.m. Cleveland Police tried to stop a vehicle on Westview Rd near Fischer Creek Rd. The vehicle turned onto County Highway F ant speeds topping 100 mph. It crashed at the intersection with CTH LS.

Jones and McKinney took off running toward Lake Michigan, according to authorities.

The Sheriff's Office, Cleveland Police, Manitowoc Police and the Metro Drug Unit set up a perimeter. K-9 Leon and K-9 Neko located the suspects.

Jones is facing charges of obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating after revocation and reckless driving. The Sheriff's Office says he will also face an escape charge. He was listed as a Huber walk-away from Manitowoc County Jail.

Jones was treated for minor injuries and taken back to jail.

McKinney was arrested on a charge of obstructing an officer. She suffered minor injuries.