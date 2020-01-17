Two former Upper Peninsula priests charged with sexual misconduct

Criminal sexual conduct charges have been filed in Michigan against two priests who worked in the Catholic diocese of Marquette.

The charges against Gary Allen Jacobs of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Roy Joseph were announced Friday by Attorney General Dana Nessel's office.

The 74-year-old Jacobs faces seven counts of criminal sexual conduct for the alleged abuse of a child between the ages of 13 and 16 and a child under 13 years in in Ontonagon and Dickinson counties.

Jacobs faces up to life in prison and a lifetime of electronic monitoring for each of the first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges, and up to 15 years in prison for each second-degree criminal sexual conduct charge.

He was arrested Friday, Jan. 17, in New Mexico and will face extradition to Michigan to face the charges.

The 52-year-old Joseph, who lives in India, is charged in connection with an incident that occurred on or about Feb. 21, 2006, while he worked in Marquette County.

The felony crime is punishable by up to life in prison and a lifetime of electronic monitoring.

