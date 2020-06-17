Two Rivers woman sentenced to prison in child abuse death

A Two Rivers woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison for her role in the death of her roommate's son.

Bianca Bush, 26, was sentenced in Manitowoc County Court Tuesday.

Bush was sentenced to seven years in state prison and five years on extended supervision after being found guilty of Child Abuse - Fail to Prevent Great Harm and Chronic Neglect of a Child.

Six other counts were dismissed but read into the record as part of a plea agreement.

Bush was granted 418 days credit for time served.

Bush and two others have been convicted in the April 2019 death of two-year-old Gilbert Grant.

Bush's boyfriend David Heiden was convicted of Physical Abuse of a Child, Repeated Acts Causing Death. He was sentenced to life in prison. He'll be eligible for parole in 25 years.

Gilbert Grant's mother, Rena Santiago, was convicted in February of Neglecting a Child Causing Death; Repeated Acts of Child Abuse; and Chronic Neglect of a Child. Her sentencing is scheduled for July 21.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a Two Rivers home last April for a report of a two-year-old boy who wasn't breathing and wasn't conscious. Police found the boy cool to the touch. He had large bruises on his forehead, cheeks, face, legs, buttocks, back feet and arms.

Santiago, Bush and Heiden lived in the home with the boy.

An autopsy was completed by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. Gilbert Grant's cause of death was determined to be from contusions; internal bleeding, a hemorrhage in the bowel; extensive lacerations; and hemorrhage around the head of the pancreas.

During a police interview, Heiden detailed months of abuse he and the others inflicted on Grant.

Heiden said on the day of the child's death, he had grabbed Gilbert and "shoved him forcefully into the metal futon frame." Heiden said the boy's lower stomach would have been pushed against the frame at the time. Heiden said he "forcefully held him [Gilbert] there" and hit the boy with his hand and a flip flop.

Heiden admitted to treating the boy "poorly." When asked why, he responded, "he's not my kid ... I didn't care," according to a criminal complaint.

