Two Rivers remembers the life of Council President Patrick Gagnon

The Two Rivers community is mourning the loss of its City Council President, Patrick Gagnon. He had a rare form of leukemia.

As a life-long scholar Gagnon served the community on numerous boards and was a professor in the area for almost forty years.

“Patrick Gagnon was really the quintessential Two Rivers person, his lineage went back to the early French Canadian fishing families of the east side, he was a scholar of history, taught at Silver Lake College, now Holy Family College for 37 years, he loved this town,” said Two Rivers City Manager, Greg Buckley.

Monday evening Two Rivers City Council will read aloud a ‘Resolution in Remembrance of Patrick J. Gagnon.’

Gagnon was born in Two Rivers in 1949 and made it his mission to pursue his passion for history. He served on numerous boards including the Two Rivers Historical Society, the Hamilton Wood Type and Printing Museum, the Two Rivers Board of Education, the Two Rivers Public Library Board, and Two Rivers City Council, to name a few.

“A steady hand in each and every one of those organizations, always very thoughtful, in his approach to no matter what board or committee he sat on, you always respected his thoughtful approach,” said Jeff Dawson, Director of the Lester Public Library in Two Rivers.

By those who knew him best he was respected, he embodied leadership, and he was a part of the fiber and being of the community, but above all his family said he was the gold standard of a father. He absolutely loved his grandchildren. His family said is kind, gentle way of being will forever be missed.

“There are smart people, there are intelligent people, Patrick was wise, he had emotional intelligence, he had a sense of this community, and his contributions to Two Rivers will be felt for a long long time, at the same time we're going to miss him profoundly,” said Buckley.

