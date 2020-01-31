Two Rivers man gets 15-year federal sentence for meth

A Two Rivers man caught with a large amount of meth has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

On Jan. 30, Clint J. Blaha, 37, appeared before a federal judge in Green Bay for a sentencing hearing.

Blaha was convicted of a charge of possessing with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of meth.

In May 2019, the Manitowoc County MEG Unit started an investigation into Blaha. They monitored interstate wire transfers and Blaha's travel "to known drug distribution areas."

In July 2019, Blaha was pulled over and arrested during a traffic stop. Officers say they recovered 77.5 grams of meth.

Police executed a search warrant at Blaha's home and found 1.25 pounds of "actual (crystal) methamphetamine" packaged for sale.

Senior District Judge William C. Greisbach said the 15 year sentence was needed to "send a strong message of deterrence to Blaha and anyone else who might attempt to distribute drugs in Northeast Wisconsin."

In addition to the prison sentence, Blaha will spend 10 years on supervised release.