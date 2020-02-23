Two Rivers high schooler fights battle with rare cancer

High school is a time for kids to discover who they are, however, for Two Rivers senior Cody Lewis, it's a time that's become a fight for his life.

In November, Lewis was diagnosed with undifferentiated sarcoma.

"I fell during a basketball scrimmage in November and we got MRIs and stuff just thinking it was a muscle injury," Lewis said. "To find out it was cancer was devastating."

Cody went from being a three-sport athlete to barely being able to walk.

Cody's parents, Billie and Larry, were shocked to discover it was cancer.

"We just wanted to focus on him make him feel comfortable, just take care of everything he needed," Billie Lewis said.

When the Two Rivers community found out, they knew right away something had to be done. Enter Laurie Reif. Reif is a long-time family friend of the Lewis' and founded the 'Team Cody Fund' to help the family with medical expenses.

Cody has been sidelined for the entire basketball season. However, on senior night he not only dressed out, but started the game against Kiel. The same night the school held a fundraiser in his honor.

Cody said he couldn't believe the support. It helps him push and continue the fight against cancer.

"I have a strong mindset to stay positive through it all and take it one day at a time...to stay positive, it’s the hardest thing to do."