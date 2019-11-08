Two Rivers Police Chief addresses community on officer-involved shooting

Two Rivers' Police Chief is talking about his department's decision to hand an officer-involved shooting investigation over to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Two Rivers Police Chief Joseph Collins says the decision was made in the interest of preserving public trust.

Because the DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the case, Two Rivers Police cannot release information on the investigation or identifies of those involved.

"The decision to turn the investigation of this incident over to WIDOJ was made largely to garner and maintain the trust of our community. By turning this investigation over to this external agency, we are assuring an in-depth, impartial, and objective investigation. Running parallel to the shooting investigation by WIDOJ is an administrative review of the incident to determine compliance with Two Rivers Police Department policies. Again, this decision was made in the interest of transparency and trust within our community. This is keeping with our mission," writes Chief Collins.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has not identified the man who died in the officer-involved shooting or the officer who fired on him.

Not much information has been released by the DOJ.

Here's what we do know:

On the night of Monday, Nov. 4, officers with the Two Rivers Police Department pulled over a vehicle on Washington Street.

The DOJ says an officer shot a man in the vehicle. The man was taken to Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers where he died from his injuries.

"A firearm was recovered at the scene," reads a statement from the DOJ.

No officers were hurt.

The DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting. They are collecting evidence and will turn over the results of the investigation to the Manitowoc County District Attorney's Office. The DA will make a decision on whether charges will be filed in the case.

Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, Manitowoc Police and Two Rivers Police are assisting DCI with the investigation.

"In the forefront of our minds today is the care and support for our community and the officers involved in this incident. This incident impacts more than just the officers at the scene. It impacts the officer’s family and friends as well as our entire community. We are a family and all members of our family have been impacted by this incident. It is imperative and our duty to support all of our officers and make sure they have the resources necessary to cope with this incident and be prepared for the future. I am thankful our officers were not injured during this incident, and we are very grateful that so many within our community and beyond have reached out to us to show an outpouring of support and compassion for our agency and all of our employees," says Collins.