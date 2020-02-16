Two Rivers City Council President dies

According to a post made on the Two Rivers, Wisconsin City Hall Facebook page, the City Council's President, Patrick Gagnon, has died.

According to the post, Gagnon, 70. died on Saturday.

WBAY has not yet learned how Gagnon died.

The post goes on to say Gagnon "studied and celebrated the history of this place, and respected the sensibilities of its people."

Justin Nickels, the Mayor of Manitowoc, sounded off in the comments under the post, saying "Very sad to hear this. He was a great man and represented the City of Two Rivers very well. Condolences on behalf of the Citizens of Manitowoc."

Gagnon's term was set to expire in April of 2021.

Click here to read his full obituary.