Two River Police Department staffer tests positive for COVID-19

The Two Rivers Police Department says "at least one" staffer has tested positive for COVID-19.

The department did not say if the staffer is a police officer. The department says confidentiality reasons prevent them from releasing more information about the patient.

"We are making this notification because we understand the concern that may exist among community members that have had contact with officers of this agency," reads a statement from Police Chief Brian W. Kohlmeier.

The police chief says the department is not aware of spread beyond the staffer. The department has been in contact with Manitowoc County Health Department and given information for contact tracing.

Kohlmeier says the department continues to evaluation mitigation strategies and minimizing exposure.

Symptoms of COVID-19:

Cough

Shortness of breath

Fever

Chills

Sore throat

Runny nose

Muscle aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Find a community testing site: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community-testing.htm