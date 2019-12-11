Two Oshkosh schools closed Thursday for water main break repair

Classes at two Oshkosh schools are canceled Thursday, Dec. 12, due to a water main break.

The schools are Perry Tipler Middle School and ALPs Charter School.

The Oshkosh Area School District says no other schools in the district are impacted by the break. Only Perry Tipler and ALPs will be closed.

The district says the bitter cold temperatures caused a water main break near the back of the school. Water was flowing out near the playground area.

The building still has access to water and school will continue Wednesday. Contractors will use the full day Thursday to fix the break. The school will have to turn off all water, so that's why they've canceled classes.

Thursday's after school activities will also be canceled at the schools.

The district says classes will resume on Friday.