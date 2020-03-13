Two Oshkosh schools cleaned over possible secondary contacts with coronavirus patient

Two Oshkosh schools underwent deep cleanings after it was learned a student and a staff member may have had secondary contact with a person who has tested positive for coronavirus.

The deep cleans happened at Merrill Middle School and Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School.

The Oshkosh Area School District says it was alerted March 12 that a Merrill Middle School student may have had "secondary contact with one of the individuals who has a confirmed case of coronavirus from Fond du Lac County."

CLICK HERE for the district's coronavirus website.

The student is not a confirmed case of coronavirus, or COVID-19. The student was not at school Thursday. The district says the student "was not in direct contact with the infected individual and the student does not have any symptoms at this time."

The district was also alerted to an after-school teacher in the Webster Stanley School Lighted School House program who may have had secondary contact with one of the confirmed cases in Fond du Lac County.

The teacher is not a confirmed case. They were not in direct contact with the infected person and are not showing symptoms at this time.

The school district says it reached out to Winnebago County Health Department for guidance. They decided to do a deep-cleaning of the buildings. The district says the Health Department considers risk to be VERY LOW to the school community.

Students and staff and families with questions should contact the Winnebago County Health Department at 920-232-300 or reach out to OASD Director of Pupil Services Matt Kaemmerer at 920-424-0113.

There are seven active confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin. The state has declared a public health emergency.