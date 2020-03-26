Two Keshena women charged in drug overdose death on reservation

Two women have been charged in federal court in connection to an overdose death on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

Jacquelyn M. Grignon, 47, and Lottie A. Tucker, 37, are charged in federal court with distribution of controlled substances resulting in death, and serious bodily injury.

A criminal complaint states Tucker and Grignon sold heroin to two males on the reservation in Keshena between March 20-21, according to the United States Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

A man died of a drug overdose.

A minor male overdosed and was revived by emergency medical officials.

A search of Tucker's home "revealed additional quantities of suspected heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine in amounts consistent with distribution," according to the attorney's office.

“The opioid crisis has stolen too many lives,” said United States Attorney Matthew Krueger. “That is why dealing lethal drugs results in serious penalties. We are committed to working with law enforcement at all levels, including our tribal partners, to stop the flow of these poisons.”

If convicted, Grignon and Tucker face a minimum 20-year sentence in federal prison.

Tucker also faces a possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances.