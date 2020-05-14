Two Green Bay hospitals receive remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment

Two Green Bay hospitals have received the anti-viral drug remdesivir for treatment of patients with COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has given a limited supply of the drug to HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center.

The Green Bay hospitals received enough remdesivir to treat seven patients.

Remdesivir has been approved by the FDA for emergency use for patients on oxygen therapy or mechanical ventilation.

It is administered intravenously.

“This is the only drug that is proven to have a direct, antiviral effect on COVID-19,” said Dr. Manar Alshahrouri, a Prevea Health critical care physician and pulmonologist caring for patients with COVID-19 at HSHS St. Vincent and St. Mary’s Hospitals. “It interferes with the virus’ ability to replicate itself.”

A clinical trial shows COVID-19 patients who received remdesivir recovered in 11 days, while patients who received placebo recovered in 15 days.

The federal government has received 607,000 vials of remdesivir from Gilead Sciences. It is being distributed to health departments in limited supply.

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai talked about remdesivir during a recent segment on Action 2 News This Morning.

"Remdesivir is the drug we talked about last week. It's an anti-viral drug that hopefully will start to shorten the stay that people are required to be in the hospital. So it's for people who are in the hospital, in the Intensive Care Unit, and try to get them better quicker. It's not a drug that is just going to be used if you have a positive test," says Dr. Rai.

HSHS St. Vincent and HSHS St. Mary's have treated 33 people with convalescent plasma since April. The treatment uses the plasma of someone who was infected with COVID-19 but recovered.