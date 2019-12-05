Two Fond du Lac men killed after car hits pole, splits in half

Two people were killed when their vehicle hit a pole and "split in half," according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

"Initial investigation indicates that both speed and alcohol use were contributing factors in the crash," reads a statement from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

At about 1:11 a.m., deputies were called to a report of a single-vehicle crash on County Highway D in the area of Miranda Way in the Town of Fond du Lac.

Two people were found in the area of the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was identified as a 24-year-old Fond du Lac man. The passenger was identified as a 28-year-old Fond du Lac man.

A witness told officials the southbound vehicle hit a pole. They described the vehicle as "split in half."

Investigators say the vehicle had been traveling at a high rate of speed when it went off the road.

The driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says the driver was wearing a seat belt, but the passenger was not buckled in.

The crash remains under investigation. No names were released.