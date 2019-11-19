Twin brothers arrested for drugs after fatal crash in Manitowoc County

Two Michigan brothers were arrested after a fatal crash in Manitowoc County.

Corey and Tyler Knepp, both of Republic, Michigan, were booked on charges of possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.

On Nov. 16, at 6:14 a.m., Manitowoc County deputies were called to the I-43 northbound off ramp at County Highway K in the township of Kossuth. Witnesses told dispatchers that two men were physically fighting each other outside of a parked car.

Before deputies arrived, the men--later identified as the Knepp brothers--got into the car and continued north on I-43.

At about 6:23 a.m., officers were informed that the vehicle had rolled on I-43 south of Schley Road in Cooperstown. The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Corey Knepp was driving the car when it went into an east ditch and rolled.

A passenger, 29-year-old Emily Lapointe of Iron River, Michigan, was ejected form the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Corey Knepp and his twin brother, Tyler, were taken to a Green Bay hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Knepp brothers were arrested on the drug possession charges. They are being held in the Manitowoc County Jail on $2,500 cash bonds.

The crash remains under investigation.