Tundra swan illegally shot in Outagamie Co., DNR asks for help to solve case

Wisconsin DNR officials need your help in finding the person responsible for shooting a swan, which ended up dying at a rehab facility.

According to the DNR, a tundra swan was shot illegally in Outagamie County on or around March 23.

Officials say due to their investigation, they have determined the bird was shot with a firearm.

All wild swans are protected species in Wisconsin, and shooting the bird may cost you up to $2,327 in penalties, and a three year revocation of all hunting, fishing and trapping privileges.

The swan was found near County Highway W near Young Road in the Town of Maple Creek, located just outside of New London.

According to wardens, the swan was found with a broken wing, and was taken to a rehabber, where it later died.

Anyone with information, even small details, are asked to call or text the state DNR violation hotline at 1-800-847-9367, or 1-800-TIP-WDNR, which is confidential, and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.