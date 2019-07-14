Trump’s immigration sweeps in major cities expected to begin

The Trump administration’s nationwide crackdown on immigrants is expected to begin this weekend, targeting migrant families in cities across the country.

Feelings of fear and desperation are exploding in immigrant communities across the country. The Trump administration announced raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are set to begin this weekend. (Source: CNN)

The sweeps were expected to start Sunday, but New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Saturday that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency had already taken action in New York.

Immigrant communities have been on edge since President Donald Trump's administration announced plans for the operation, inflaming the political debate over immigration. The American Civil Liberties Union filed a pre-emptive lawsuit Thursday that aims to protect asylum seekers. Activists held demonstrations and advocates coached immigrants on their rights.

Administration officials have said that the coordinated action will target about 2,000 people with final deportation orders in major cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Miami.

