Trump campaign adviser: Republicans "traditionally" relied on voter suppression

One of President Donald Trump’s top re-election advisers told influential Republicans in swing state Wisconsin that the party has “traditionally” relied on voter suppression to compete in battleground states but will be able to “start playing offense” in 2020 due to relaxed Election Day rules.

That's according to an audio recording of a private event obtained by The Associated Press. Justin Clark told an audience last month that the GOP will be “protecting” their voters while “playing offense" with a “much more aggressive program” to target what the GOP sees as voter fraud.

Clark told AP in a follow-up interview that his remarks on voter suppression referred to false accusations that the party engages in it.