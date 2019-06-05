Trump administration proposal would allow hunting at Green Bay refuge

The Trump Administration wants to increase access to hunting and fishing at national wildlife refuges and national fish hatcheries.

The Green Bay National Wildlife Refuge is on the list. The proposal would allow hunting of white-tailed deer and sport fishing for the first time.

Other Wisconsin locations on the list are Iron River National Fish Hatchery and Whittlesey Creek National Wildlife Refuge.

In total, the proposal would expand hunting from 377 to 382 refuges, and fishing from 312 to 316 refuges. It would also allow fishing at 15 sites in the National Fish Hatchery System for the first time.

“Hunting and fishing are more than just traditional pastimes as they are also vital to the conservation of our lands and waters, our outdoor recreation economy, and our American way of life," said U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt. "These refuges and hatcheries provide incredible opportunities for sportsmen and women and their families across the country to pass on a fishing and hunting heritage to future generations and connect with wildlife.”

CLICK HERE for more on the proposal.

The public will be able to weigh in on the proposal. A notice will be posted at https://www.regulations.gov/ under the Docket Number: FWS-HQ-NWRS-2019-0040.

The changes would go into effect for the 2019-2020 hunting seasons.

