Trump administration acquiring supplies for 100 million COVID-19 tests

The Trump administration plans to acquire 100 million swabs and 100 million tubes of viral transport media to help states expand testing in the country, according to a new report submitted to Congress and obtained by ABC News.

While the administration was required to submit a national testing plan to Congress under a law passed last month, the 81-page report submitted to Congress, more than a new national testing strategy, appears to be a continuation of the White House's existing posture: that the states should take the lead in expanding their own capacity.

"With support from the Federal government to ensure States are meeting goals, the State plans for testing will advance the safe reopening of America," the administration wrote in the report's conclusion.