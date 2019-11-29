Trudell's Tree Farm sees crowds day after Thanksgiving

Some families in Northeast Wisconsin took advantage of their time together for the Thanksgiving holiday and made a trip to a local tree farm.

It is a day after Thanksgiving tradition for many people at Trudell's Tree Farm.

"We do this every year. It's really fun, because our family gets together," said Gretchen Melchoir. "We all come down and we just have fun and pick out the tree."

The Sobieski tree farm offers hundreds of trees for people to choose from.

"We've got Balsam, we've got Frazier, we've got some Blue Spruce, we got White Spruce, we got a few Scotch Pine," said Michael Trudell, owner of Trudell's Tree Farm.

Every family sets out to find just the right one.

"A big one," said Darcy, a five-year-old out at Trudell's Tree Farm with her family.

"They'll come out to get a certain tree, and they'll come back with something completely different. So, as long as they like the shape of it, that's all that counts," said Trudell.

With Thanksgiving falling late in the calendar this year, that means a shorter Christmas tree harvesting season.

With the tree in hand, all that is left is a little bit of shaking and some netting before it gets loaded up and brought home as holiday traditions continue.

"We go decorate it together," said Melchoir. "It's nice."

Trudell's Tree Farm is raising money this season to support the Oconto County Sheriff's Office K-9 Program. Visitors to the farm can purchase candy bars for $1, and all of that money will go to support the dogs.