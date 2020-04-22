Truckers treated to free meal for keeping our nation rolling

Big rigs and big appetites were on display in De Pere for #TruckersTuesday.

Truck drivers were invited to grab a free lunch at Quality Truck Care Center in De Pere.

#TruckersTuesday was organized by Q90FM.

Cousins Subs, Culver's, Festival Foods and The Dough Shoppe provided meals for the drivers.

Safer at Home coronavirus restrictions have thrown some obstacles at truckers. With restaurant dining rooms closed, it's harder for them to find a place to stop and eat along their routes.

"We know that one meal isn't going to completely change their lives, but we hope it gives them the encouragement to keep our nation rolling like they have been doing...and just kinda our thanks," says Katie Connell, Community Outreach Director, Q90FM.

Sheriff's Office squads joined the tribute to truckers by putting on their lights as a salute.