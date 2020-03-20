Truckers push forward to deliver supplies, despite coronavirus concerns

With the outbreak of the coronavirus, there's a growing demand on truckers to deliver supplies.

Earlier this week, regulations were lifted that limited the hours of those hauling items designated as emergency relief.

On the highway there's been a definite drop in traffic -- but not necessarily among big semi trucks as many of those drivers do a job considered almost vital.

At a truck stop near Highway 26 and Interstate 41 in Oshkosh, those behind the wheel are well aware of the sense of urgency taking place even amid their own concerns about getting the coronavirus.

"We're doing what we can, and there's still a lot of people out on the road right now. I figure they should be home but it takes a little bit, like I said, to get to the plant to the warehouse to the store but we're going to get it done," said Jason Curry, a trucker from Texas.

However, many truckers say it's also important for them to stay safe.

Jose Bustamante tries to limit his stops and contact with other people when possible.

"I bought two, three packs of water, and I try to buy extra food so I can stop less and stay as much as possible in the truck. I don't want to go home and get my family sick," he said.

Others just hope what they're doing doesn't go unnoticed.

Trucker Randy O'Brien said, "A little gratitude would be appreciated by all of us drivers out here, because we're treated like dirt. I've been doing this for 18 years and it's the worst I've seen so far."

Those eased up regulations on drivers allowing more time on the road will remain either through the duration of this emergency or April 12, whichever is sooner.