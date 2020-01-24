Trucker parade in Berlin honors 9 year old battling terminal cancer

A 9 year old boy battling terminal cancer receives a big show of support Friday afternoon outside his Berlin school by a group of truckers.

As 9 year old Miguel Duran hopped into a semi for very first time, there was a sense of excitement knowing he was getting a front seat to a parade of big trucks organized in his honor.

"I was like, you know what, let's make a big convoy. Convoys are awesome. You never see truckers really participating in much so I'm like, let's do this and do it big," said Peggy Retzlaff of Retzlaff Trucking, who organized the event.

Miguel was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer three days after his eighth birthday.

It's called rhabdomyosarcoma which attacks soft tissue.

After a year of chemo treatments and even going into remission, the cancer came back in December.

Miguel's Mother, Arlene Bialk added, "He's doing well, there's a lot of maybes that come with how long he's going to be here. It depends on how quick or not quickly, it becomes resistant the chemo that's suppose to prolong."

Organizers say when they put out the word on this event they had no idea how many truckers would actually show up.

By the time it started, at least 55 were in line.

Bialk said, "This is amazing. This is absolutely amazing. I was not expecting this."

While Miguel knew he was going to ride in a semi after school, he didn't know it would involve such fanfare.

"I wanted to do something special. I'm a mom too. I have three young kids and I couldn't even begin to imagine what she's going thru or Miguel for that matter, no child should have to go through this," said Retzlaff.