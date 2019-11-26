Truck rear ends school bus in Town of Peshtigo

No children were hurt in a crash involving a pickup truck and school bus in the Town of Peshtigo.

The collision happened Nov. 25 at 3:34 p.m. Town of Peshtigo Firefighters were called to the scene on State Highway 64 west of Marinette.

The Fire Department says the bus was stopped to drop off children when it was rear-ended by the truck.

All children were checked by medical crews and released from the scene.

"Firefighters had to use hydraulic cutting tools to separate the two vehicles then cleaned up crash debris and a fluid spill," reads a post on the Town of Peshtigo Fire Department Facebook page.

The scene was cleared by 4:15 p.m.